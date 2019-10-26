EACC recovers 800 acres of grabbed land belonging to KARLO

The Ethics and Anti-corruption commission has recovered over 800 acres of land that had been grabbed by traders and institutions in Naivasha and handed the land back to Kenya Agricultural and Livestock Research Organization (KARLO).

The commission noted that the land worth close to Ksh 9 billion belonged to the research institution and was grabbed in the 90s by powerful individuals who served in the past regimes.

And even as it emerged there is a pending court case over some of the parcels of land, the commission says it has revoked the title deeds of some parcels through an alternative dispute resolution mechanism.

EACC South Rift Regional Manager Hassan Khalid said the recovery is part of an exercise to ensure Government assets acquired illegally by unscrupulous individuals are recovered.

Khalid said part of the land was recovered through revocation of title deeds through a gazette notice while some were returned to the research institute following an agreement with the said owners.

He said the Government had constituted a multi agency team to investigate and recover all public grabbed land with a view of returning the same to the relevant state departments.

“EACC has been working with the Ministry of Lands and the National Lands Commission with a view to fast track investigations and hand back what belongs to the Government”.

Khalid added though part of the land was already developed, it was now up to KALRO to know how best to deal with the situation after holding talks with those who developed the land.

“We are not yet at the stage where demolitions can be made but we will invite them with a view of finding a way forward before we come up with a conclusion”.

Khalid at the same time said they had also recovered several houses worth an estimated Ksh 157M and currently occupied by civilians in Nakuru town.

He said the 27 houses were awarded to Government retirees by a former powerful MP in 1997 but have now been handed over to the department of Housing.

“We are going round this region recovering all what belongs to the Government, those occupying land or any property the time to move out is now”.