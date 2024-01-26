EACC recovers six prime Govt properties grabbed in Kakamega

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered six prime Government properties cumulatively valued at Ksh 85 million which was illegally grabbed from Milimani Estate in Kakamega County.

One of the grabbed properties is the land hosting the official residence of the Deputy County Commissioner of Kakamega East whose title deed was registered under a private individual making the Government official a squatter on the Government land.

The Court has since nullified the titles for the six properties held by private individuals, and ordered the Kakamega Land Registrar to issue new Title Deeds in the name of the Government. The new titles have been issued and EACC will be handing them over to the State Department of Housing.

Speaking at the Deputy County Commissioner’s Office on Friday, EACC Spokesperson Eric Ngumbi said that Kakamega County is among the counties with a high prevalence of land grabbing and revealed that besides the six recovered parcels, EACC is pursuing 20 more grabbed parcels of land in the prime Milimani area.

The Commission has already filed recovery cases in Court to recover 8 land parcels while 12 parcels are under active investigations for recovery.

EACC said that the Commission is also pursuing criminal investigations against the land officials involved in the fraudulent allocation of Government land.