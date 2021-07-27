EACC refutes interference in recovery of Ksh 43m by Kilifi County

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has refuted media reports on allegations of interference in recovery of Ksh 43 million by the County Government of Kilifi.

In a statement, EACC CEO Twalib Mbarak said that it took note of reports appearing in two local dailies Tuesday on reports relating to interference by EACC in recovery of the said amount by Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi.

“The position as reported in the media is, therefore, not accurate and no clarification was sought from EACC before publication,” said EACC boss Twalib Mbarak.

He said that EACC began investigating suspicious payments of approximately Ksh 51 million made to unknown/fictitious suppliers by the Kilifi County.

“EACC has been discharging its lawful mandate to investigate corruption and economic crime and to recovery assets lost by the County Government of Kilifi through corruption,” he said.

He added that there are many investigations being conducted by EACC in connection with Kilifi County Government.

EACC’s response comes after Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi made the assertions while appearing before the Senate County Public Accounts and Investment Committee (CPAIC).

“The execution of EACC’s statutory mandate should not be construed to infer interference with any remedial action initiated by Kilifi County to recover that which it lost through corruption,” he remarked.