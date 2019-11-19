EACC: Registrar of Persons, public hospitals most corrupt

A report by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has indicted the Kenya Police Service as the most corrupt institution in the country.

The survey indicates that Kenya Power and Lighting Company is the second most corrupt institution followed by the National Hospital Insurance Fund.

“On Government Departments and Agencies, one is most likely to encounter corrupt and unethical practices with the Kenya Police (39.6%), Kenya Power and Lighting Company (12.9%), National Hospital Insurance Fund (11.1%), National Youth Service (9.5%), Courts (8.6%)” shows the survey.

Top five institutions where bribery is most prevalent are, Registrar of Persons (19.9%) followed by public hospitals at 19.7 per cent. Regular police and police stations came third at 17.2 per cent, Chiefs Office at 16percent and Ministry of Lands at 6.3 per cent.

However, the average bribe paid dropped further from Ksh 5,058.75 in the 2017 Survey to stand at Ksh3,833.14 in 2018 this being the lowest recorded since 2012

The least corrupt departments include Huduma Centers, Kenya Tea Development Authority, National Water Conservation and Kenya National Highway Authority.

Interior ministry was ranked the most prone to corruption followed by the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Agriculture and Irrigation, and Ministry of Lands.

According to the report, 24.1% of Kenyans agree to have bribed to get services in various government offices while 32% are willing to bribe is given the opportunity.

Those who paid bribes to obtain government services increased by 11.9 percentage points to stand at 73.1 per cent.

Tana River leads the counties in corruption followed by Migori, Kilifi, Kisii, Laikipia, Wajir, Mandera, Lamu, West Pokot and Garissa.

Counties that have experienced the least cases of corruption in the past year include, Isiolo, Narok, Nyamira, Machakos, Marsabit, Samburu, Uasin Gishu, Makueni, Siaya and Nakuru.

Media effectiveness was also part of the survey, with over 77 per cent of respondents saying the media was doing enough to fight corruption.

Corruption emerged as the leading problem facing the country at 49.4 per cent, Unemployment came second at 36.8% followed by poverty at 27.2%.

Corruption top of major challenges facing the country at 49.4%, followed by unemployment (36.8%), poverty/famine (27.2%), high cost of living (16.9%), bad infrastructure especially roads and lack of electricity (13.4%), unfavorable economic conditions (11%)&insecurity (10.2%),

The survey was conducted in 47 counties with 5942 household respondents from 16th November to 19th December 2018.