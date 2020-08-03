EACC repossesses land belonging to Meteorological department

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has announced that it had successfully repossessed 53.4 acres of land in the industrial area, Nairobi belonging to the Meteorological department valued at 5 billion shillings.

In a statement Monday, EACC head of communication Phillip Kagucia said the land had been divided into five portions and allocated to Beacon Towers Limited, Varun Industrial Credit Limited, Hillbrow Properties Limited, Pamba Properties Limited, and Brentwood Traders Limited.

But in a consolidated judgement delivered by Justice Elijah Obaga, it was clear that the land had been awarded illegally.

The judge agreed with the evidence tabled by EACC and cancelled the five titles. The judge further noted that former commissioner of land Wilson Gacanja had no authority to alienate government land for industrial purposes as such power is a preservative of the president.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The land is grabbed is located in Industrial Area, off- Mombasa Road and behind Panari Hotel.

The commission had launched investigations following allegations that the land belonging to the meteorological department in Industrial Area, Nairobi, had been illegally issued to five companies.