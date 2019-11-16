EACC rubbished claims that corruption investigations are political

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has rubbished claims corruption investigations are politically motivated.

The anti-graft body Preventive Services Director Vincent Okongo who is probing graft claims against Kitui County Government, says the commission was equipped to sieve allegations levelled against any individual and was not driven by politics or malice.

This comes as Governor Charity Ngilu has accused the commission of falling prey to malicious schemes by her political detractors.

Officers from the EACC were in Kitui County to present their findings on corruption risk assessment into the systems, policies, procedures and practices of work in the County Executive and County Assembly.

It is here that the Governor Charity Ngilu took a swipe at the anti-graft body faulting them for allegedly falling prey to her political detractors in the ongoing graft investigations in the county.

EACC’s Preventive Services Director Vincent Okongo defending the commission dismissed claims of politics in the ongoing investigations saying the commission is a professional body that only acts on cases based on their merit.

At the same time, he pointed out the commission investigates the matters raised and have often dismissed some cases found to be driven by malice.