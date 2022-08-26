EACC secures orders to freeze properties belonging to City Hall employee

The Ethics Anti-corruption Commission (EACC) has obtained orders from the High Court to freeze 9 prime properties and 11 motor vehicles belonging to Michael Ajwang, a Procurement Officer at City Hall Nairobi.

Among the 9 properties targeted for forfeiture to the State include; 5 plots in Siaya, 3 in Kisumu and one plot in Utawala.

Also listed for repossession is a high-end three-star hotel, called The Hydeout Riviera Limited, situated along Kisumu-Bondo Road.

In Court documents, the anti-graft agency argued that the suspect is believed to have amassed the wealth through dubious means citing a huge discrepancy between the assets and his known sources of income.

The suspect is believed to have obtained over KES.40M in bribes from tender deals since 2014 with a monthly salary of 21,000, which amounts to a net salary of Ksh2.1M between January 2014 to June 2022.

The case will be heard on 22nd September, 2022.