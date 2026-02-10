EACC seeks recovery of Ksh330M lost in botched stadium deal

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court seeking to recover more than Ksh330 million from former Sports Principal Secretary Peter Kirimi Kaberia, allegedly lost through a controversial stadium security tender linked to preparations for the 2018 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN).

In court papers filed on January 22, 2026, the commission accuses Amb. Kaberia of facilitating the unlawful award and execution of a Ksh330,572,997.52 tender paid to Auditel Kenya for security, access control, communications, audiovisual, and pitch lighting systems for several stadiums.

The suit also implicates former Football Kenya Federation (FKF) president Nick Mwendwa, senior officials from the Ministry of Sports and Culture, and directors of several private firms alleged to have benefited from the transaction, which EACC describes as a fraudulent contract that delivered no services.

According to EACC, the contract, valued at about Ksh1.5 billion, was signed on September 14, 2017, by Amb. Kaberia on behalf of the government and Marcos Gonzalez Puente for Auditel Kenya.

Mwendwa and CHAN 2018 Event Director Herbert Mwachiro are listed as witnesses to the agreement.

“The contract was awarded in 2017 by the State Department for Sports Development, Ministry of Sports, Culture and the Arts, to M/s Auditel Kenya in preparation for CHAN 2018, out of which Ksh330,573,997.00 was paid as an advance payment,” EACC said in a statement.

The commission alleges the procurement was single-sourced in breach of public procurement laws and processed without key safeguards. These included the absence of tender documents, lack of an approved purchase requisition, failure to furnish bid and performance securities, and the non-appointment of tender evaluation, inspection and contract implementation committees.

EACC further notes that no letter of award or acceptance was issued, while the advance payment was backed by a bank guarantee from a foreign bank that was never validated locally.

Despite the glaring gaps, the commission indicated that Auditel Kenya invoiced the ministry for an advance of USD 3.68 million barely five weeks after the contract was signed.

Investigators also traced the flow of funds to several individuals and entities said to have played key roles in the procurement and award process.

Among those flagged are Restea Enterprise Ltd, Leasepride Limited and Leasepath Limited, which allegedly received millions of shillings from Auditel Kenya shortly after the advance payment.

EACC claims that former FKF president Nick Mwendwa and another individual received payments routed through Restea Enterprise Ltd, while an engineer attached to Sports Kenya is said to have received transfers from Mwendwa during the same period.

The commission has recommended criminal charges, including abuse of office and failure to comply with procurement laws, against the former Sports PS, the former FKF president and other officials, arguing that they facilitated the unlawful acquisition and laundering of public funds.

The investigation file has since been forwarded to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions for further action.