EACC seeks to recover Ksh 400M of grabbed KWS land in Kericho

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has moved to court in a bid to recover six prime parcels of land worth Ksh 400 million that were illegally acquired from the Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) in Kericho Town.

The land, originally under government ownership, was fraudulently subdivided and transferred to private developers in collusion with corrupt land officials.

EACC South Rift Regional Manager Ignatius Wekesa confirmed that the commission is committed to reversing the illegal transactions and restoring the land to its rightful owner, KWS.

The grabbed parcel, Land No. 631/169, initially measured 2.5 acres before being subdivided into six smaller plots and transferred to private individuals.

The illegal owners of the parcels include Sammy Kipkogei Chepkwony, Wilson K. Soy, Golf View Court Limited, Benjamin Kipruto Maiywa, John Odhiambo Achola Migunda, and Fredrick Kibyegon Sawe.

Chepkwony has since transferred his parcel to four new individuals namely Alfred Kiplangat Terer, Annette Chepngeno Sang, Zablon Kipkemoi Bett and Geoffrey Kiprono Koech.

Investigations revealed that at the time of allocation, the land was already government property, meaning it was unavailable for private acquisition.

The fraudulent transactions have prompted the EACC to file a suit at the Kericho Environment and Land Court, seeking to nullify all illegal entries in the Kericho Land Register and reissue the title deed under the Government’s name.

On July 31, 2024, the court issued orders prohibiting the current illegal owners from conducting any dealings on the disputed land until the case is heard and determined.

“The Commission is asking the court to nullify all transactions that led to the illegal transfer of the land and to cancel all entries in the land register that facilitated this fraud,” Wekesa said.

He also issued a stern warning to other land grabbers in the region, urging them to voluntarily return any grabbed public land before the EACC moves in at greater cost to them.

The commission has also launched several other investigations into allegations of corruption in Kericho County.

This includes a probe into the alleged embezzlement of Ksh 55.4 million in the construction of Kerenga Airstrip, Ksh 224 million in Londiani Roads, Ksh 39 million in the Equalizer Kazi Kwa Vijana program, and Ksh 102 million in the Kipkobob water project.

Additionally, EACC is investigating top Kericho County officials for conflict of interest, embezzlement of public funds, and unexplained wealth.

The officials, including former and current CEC Members, Chief Officers, and officers from the Finance, Procurement, and other departments, are accused of engaging in government contracts through companies owned by their family members or proxies.

Wekesa further highlighted an increase in fraudsters posing as EACC detectives and conning unsuspecting officials and businesspeople. He urged the public to remain vigilant and report such individuals.