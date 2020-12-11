EACC sleuths arrest EPRA boss Pavel Oimeke over bribery allegations

The Director-General of the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) Pavel Oimeke is being held at Integrity Centre police station following his arrest for allegedly receiving a Ksh 200,000 bribe.

Oimeke spent the night at the cells pending further probe after Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) sleuths apprehended him Thursday night.

The energy regulator boss is said to have received a kickback in order to approve the opening of a fuel station in Oyugis.

EACC in a statement said it had received a report of a bribery allegation on 9/12/2020 from a complainant, employee of Filling Station in Oyugis, who alleged that the Director-General of the Energy Regulatory Authority (EPRA), Mr. Robert Pavel Oimeke was demanding for a financial advantage of Kshs. 200,000/= with intent, in consequence, that he would approve the opening of a petrol filling station which had been closed after it was found in contempt of being in possession of super export petrol.

The petrol station had been closed by the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

“The station was fined Ksh 309,842.00 by KRA which they later paid and were issued with a clearance letter to be taken to the DG EPRA to enable him to authorize the opening of the station” reads the EACC brief.

However, due to delays, the complainant decided to visit EPRA offices seeking an authorisation letter and it is where he met the DG who asked for the money to fast-track the process.

The EACC detectives who had been tipped laid a trap and accompanied the complainant to Oimeke’s office with the treated money.

“Today 10th December, 2020 the complainant came to EACC and made the report where the case was handed over to operations for investigations. Later in the day, a team of investigators accompanied the complainant to EPRA headquarters with the treated Kshs. 200,000/= that was demanded” EACC said.

“After a while, the complainant handed over the Kshs. 200,000 at Mr. Oimeke’s office, consequently the approval letter was issued to him after the bribe”.

It is still not clear when the EPRA boss will be arraigned in court.

The embattled director-general was reinstated by the board in October after a court cleared him for reappointment.