EACC, SRC ink deal for accountability in service delivery

The Ethics and Anti Corruption Commission has Tuesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Salaries and Remuneration Commission to guide the operations of the two commissions and exchange of information for better service delivery to the country.

Speaking during the signing of the MOU the chairs of the two Commissions said their collaboration will bring efficiency and accountability in service delivery.

The joint partnership will also look into cases of pilferage of funds and non compliance issues with an aim of bringing culprits to book.

SRC has further added its intention to provide witnesses to the EACC it there’s need in case of a prosecution in court for those found culpable.