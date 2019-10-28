EACC summons former MP Elizabeth Ongoro

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission has summoned former Kasarani Member of Parliament Elizabeth Ongoro to appear before the commission on Friday.

Ongoro is being investigated for the alleged loss of 48 million shillings. Senior Principal Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi issued the order after she failed to appear in court even as eight other suspects were charged in connection with the alleged loss of the funds.

Other allegations are failure to follow procurement laws by officials of Kasarani National Government Constituency Development Fund (NG-CDF) in relation to construction of non- existent Kasarani Girls High School.

In a statement Friday, EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak said the commission established that the award of the contract for the construction of the school was made without due regard to the procurement laws, and that the school does not exist and that payments were made to different individuals and companies associated to the National Government Constituency Development Fund patron and committee members for services not rendered.

According to the office of the director of public prosecutions, Ongoro fraudulently acquired 4 million shillings from Kasarani Girl’s project management account as part of the money allocated for the construction of the school project.

However, Ongoro who was set to be arraigned in court failed to show up. She instead informed the court through her lawyer that she is out of the country for treatment.

Meanwhile, other suspects among them former Kasarani CDF officials denied six counts of graft charges including the fraudulent acquisition of public property, engaging in a project without prior planning, dealing with suspect property, willful failure to comply with the law relating to procurement and abuse of office.

The prosecution did not oppose bail but however, asked the court to issue stringent bond terms to the accused.

Anti Corruption Senior Principal Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi released them on cash bail ranging between 1.5 million shillings to 2.5 million shillings with Elizabeth Ongoro given until Friday this week appear before the EACC.