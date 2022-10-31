EACC summons Kenya Vision 2030 officials over irregular recruitments

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has summoned two Kenya Vision 2030 board officials over alleged irregular recruitments at the secretariat.

The board’s chairperson Jane Karuku, and a member Rita Kavashe are expected to appear before the commission Tuesday, November 1 at 9 am to help with investigations.

According to the summons, the two will be questioned over the claims made in June.

“Reference is made to our letter EACC.7/10/1 VOL Il (70) dated 3 rd June 2022, where requested documents were forwarded to the Commission with respect to irregular recruitments at Kenya Vision 2030 Delivery Secretariat. To further facilitate our investigations, the Commission would like to interview and record your statement regarding the matter” stated EACC.

“To further facilitate our investigations, the Commission would like to interview and record your statement regarding the matter. To this end, the Commission invites you for an interview and statement recording at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices at the Integrity Centre, Nairobi on 1st November 2022 at 9:00 a.m” reads the summons.

In a letter dated June 3, the commission wrote to Kenya Vision 2020 director general asking his office to facilitate a probe into the allegations of unlawful recruitment.

The two will record statements on the suspected corruption at the secretariat.

“Our officers Jackson Mwai and Michael Ngare will be available to receive you, interview, and record your statement” EACC adds.

