EACC targeting properties owned by Treasury official in Ksh.83M graft saga

The Treasury official at the center of a Ksh 83 million graft case has been barred by the court from transactions of any nature on properties frozen by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

On 19th July, EACC obtained orders to freeze Ksh. 8 million belonging to Faith Jematia Kiptis over her suspected involvement in graft. The Anti-corruption body believes the suspect may have acquired prime properties including an apartment in Syokimau and two plots in Mombasa and Kilifi using the suspected proceeds of corruption.

The Twalib Mbarak-led Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission is at liberty to freeze the said properties.

Following the high court orders, Faith Jematia Kiptis, her agents, servants, or any other persons are prohibited from transferring, disposing of, or in any other way dealing with the said properties pending the conclusion of investigations for a period of six months.

