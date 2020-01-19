EACC arraigns three Kitui County officers in court over graft

Three top Kitui County Government officials arrested by EACC over irregular awarding of road tenders worth over Sh. 890 million were on Friday charged in a Kitui court.

June Mawia Munyao, Jeremiah Nguli Kisilu and Rogers Makau Sande appeared before Kitui Chief Magistrate Stephen Mbungi where they pleaded not guilty to flouting procurement laws while awarding tenders for roadworks and construction of drifts amounting to Sh. 891,039,308.

The court heard that the trio allegedly committed the economic crimes between March 4, 2016 and July 8, 2016 when Ms Munyao was the acting Chief Officer for Finance while Kisilu and Sande were the Chairman and Secretary of the evaluation committee for restricted tenders in the County Ministry for roads respectively.

Kisilu was released on a bond of sh. 5 million Plus similar surety or Sh. 1.5 million cash bail while Sande and Munyao were each granted Sh. 2 million bond plus surety of similar amount or Sh. 1 million cash bail.

The court also barred the accused trio from accessing county government offices pending trial and conclusion of their case.

The three have been accused alongside former Chief Officer for Land and Infrastructure Shadrack Muli Munyithya and Head of Supply Chain Management Joshua Kalola Munyaka whom the anti-graft agency is hunting down.

The court ordered the duo to forthwith present themselves to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The case will be mention on January 22 for pretrial hearing.