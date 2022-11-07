EACC to hold 1-week capacity building training for Managers

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) will Monday morning launch a 1-week capacity building programme for senior managers.

The training organized by the Sacco Societies Regulatory Authority (SASRA) will focus on development of corruption prevention tools for the managers.

EACC says the programme will enable the Authority to proactively prevent corruption in the execution of its mandate of regulating SACCOs in the country.

It will also enhance accountability, efficiency, and effectiveness in the management of SACCOs for the benefit of their members.

At the same time the Commission has highlighted various cases coming up for hearing or mention this week.

They include the hearing of a case where former Kenya Pipeline Company CEO Dr Shem Ochuodho is charged with conspiracy to defraud where the company is said to have lost Ksh 286 million.

The Court of Appeal will also hear an appeal arising from a dispute between Erad supplies and General Contracts limited and National Cereals and Produce Board over a contract for shipment of 40,000 metric tonnes of maize.

Former Busia Governor Sospeter Ojaamong and 5 others are also expected in court for the hearing of a case on the irregular procurement of a solid waste management feasibility project worth Ksh 8m.

Patrick Mukuria, Top Image Media consultants and 6 others will appear at the Milimani law courts for the mention of a case where EACC seeks to recover Ksh 547 awarded to Top Image through contracts awarded in conflict of interests.