EACC to launch compliance monitoring exercise for Inua Jamii programme

EACC is set to launch a 3-month compliance monitoring exercise targeting the Inua Jamii Cash Transfer Programme for Older Persons and Senior Citizens under the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, Wednesday, from 2:30pm.

The activity will be conducted pursuant to the Commission’s mandate under Section 11(1)(i) of the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission Act, 2011.

Under this provision, the Commission may, on its own motion, move into any state agency to monitor the agency’s practices and work procedures, for the purpose of detecting and securing revision of any methods of work or procedures found to be conducive to corruption.

The launch will be officiated by EACC Commissioner Col (Rtd) Alfred Mshimba, MBS and attended by top Ministry Officials led by Principal Secretaries of the two State Departments.

The identification of this Programme is partly informed by its great importance to the public and the huge budgetary allocation.

A similar exercise targeting the implementation of dam projects under the Ministry of Water and Irrigation is ongoing.