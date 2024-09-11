EACC transfers 35 properties worth Ksh 5B, cash assets exceeding Ksh 511M

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has handed over significant amounts of cash and properties acquired through corrupt means to various public institutions.

During the ceremony, EACC Chief Executive Officer Twalib Mbarak highlighted the Commission’s efforts to recover corruptly acquired assets, emphasizing that these measures are essential in curbing corruption and ensuring public resources are properly utilized.

A total of Kshs. 511,365,927.80 in cash assets was recovered.

Of this, Kshs. 361,395,356.55 was handed over to the National Treasury’s Consolidated Fund Account.

This money had been recovered from individuals who irregularly acquired public properties.

An additional Kshs. 79,292,871.25 was returned to the Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) Retirement Benefits Scheme, while Kshs. 70,677,700.00 was recovered for the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) Retirement Benefits Scheme from an individual following a civil process.

In addition to the cash recoveries, 35 title deeds for properties totalling 18.71 acres, with an estimated value of Kshs. 5 billion, were handed over.

Among the notable properties were:

– One property in Kisumu measuring 1.88 acres valued at Kshs. 1.4 billion, part of which houses the Kisumu Law Courts.

– Three properties in Eldoret, measuring 3.25 acres and valued at Kshs. 1.2 billion, handed over to the National Police Service.

– One property in Nairobi’s Kilimani area, measuring 0.96 acres and valued at Kshs. 700 million, returned to the State Law Office.

– A property in Eldoret, measuring 1 acre and valued at Kshs. 700 million, handed over to the Uasin Gishu Referral Hospital.

– Thirteen properties, measuring 8.06 acres with a combined value of Kshs. 300 million, handed over to the State Department of Housing and Urban Development.

– Fifteen parcels of land in Kisii County, valued at approximately Kshs. 135 million, and one property in Nakuru County, valued at Kshs. 100 million.

The recovered assets are a critical component of the government’s anti-corruption agenda, and Mbarak commended the continued collaboration between the EACC and various government bodies in recovering these properties.

He also acknowledged that despite these successes, the Commission faces challenges, particularly in terms of staffing and resources, which hinder its full operational capacity.

In conclusion, the EACC remains committed to tracing and recovering assets, which extinguishes the benefit obtained from corrupt conduct, as per the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), to which Kenya is a state party.