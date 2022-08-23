EACC warns of fake integrity clearance certificates

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is warning the Kenyans of fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates to unsuspecting members of the public at a fee.

In a tweet on Monday, the commission clarified that it does not charge any fees for processing self declaration forms.

“EACC has learnt of fraudsters issuing fake integrity clearance certificates to unsuspecting members of the public at a fee. It is hereby clarified that EACC does not charge any fees for processing self declaration forms (EACC Clearance),” read part of the tweet.

The commission is now calling on any person with relevant information regarding such fraudsters to promptly share the same with the commission for further action.

This also applies to cases of fraudsters impersonating EACC investigators and extorting money from the public.