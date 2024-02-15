EACC warns state agencies protecting academic cheats

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) is analyzing the Public Service Commission (PSC) Report on Authentication of Academic and Professional Certificates to inform the next cause of action against the 2000 public officials suspected forged their academic certificates to secure employment.

In a statement on X handle, the Commission says it will also investigate allegations that some public entities did not forward to the PSC all the names of their officers with forged certificates.

The commission says action will be taken against any culpable head of a state agency involved in attempts to protect academic cheats.

On Tuesday EACC arrested an employee of the Rural Electrification and Renewable Energy Corporation (REREC) on suspicions that he forged an academic certificate to secure a job at the agency.

In a statement on Thursday, EACC said that their investigations revealed that one Javason Kimemia Maina was found to have forged a KCSE certificate from Kimuri Secondary School which earned him his position.

This comes amid a heightened crackdown on public servants who acquired their positions using fake certificates as the PSC released a report on Tuesday showing that 2,067 forgery cases have been identified in public institutions.