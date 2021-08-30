EACJ President confirms DP Ruto’s Uganda trip dispute is in court

Deputy President William Ruto case surrounding his botched trip to Uganda is presently at the East African Court of Justice.

EACJ President Nestor Kayobera during an interview on KBC’s Prime Edition confirmed the existence of DP’s case in his Court saying that it was recently filed and that it was not partner states suing each other but aggrieved citizens involved.

The EACJ President however declined to give further details noting the case is still active.

The dispute referred to by Justice Kayobera happened in early August when the DP was blocked from making “a private visit” to Entebbe, Uganda.

According to the DP’s office, he arrived at Wilson Airport at noon and spent more than five hours trying to secure clearance from State officials, in vain.

Disappointed, he drove back to his Karen home.

However, according to the Ministry of Interior Spokesperson Nixon Ng’ang’a, the Head of Public Service is on record about the implementation of the Public Service code of regulations that require civil servants to be cleared by their bosses adding Cabinet Secretary George Magoha could not in any way have been in a position to clear the DP.

A section of political leaders allied to Ruto vehemently protested events that led to DP’s aborted trip.

The group said the cancellation of the private trip organized by the country’s second in command was a direct attempt to provoke his support base.

East African Court of Justice achievements and challenges

Speaking on achievements, Justice Kayobera noted that the Anyang’ Nyong’o case was a big milestone that led to the creation of an appellate court by amending the treaty.

“Before the Nyong’o case, there wasn’t any time limitation but now, within 60 days, parties must present themselves to the court,” he added.

Justice Kayobera further quoted the Margaret Ziwa case as an achievement noting that after that case, the court can now make declaratory orders.

“In the case, Margaret Ziwa was paid damages, setting the precedence. Now if a partner state violates the treaty, they must also pay damages,” he stated.

Making services at the Court people-centred is also another milestone the EACJ President noted; he said that every partner state now has a sub-registry enabling the filing of cases for free. In addition, processes are now digitized.

On challenges at the court, the EACJ President said that the most pressing issue was the budget.

“We have increased the number of personnel, matters have also increased, but the budget is decreasing,” he said.

Established in 1999 and located in Arusha, Tanzania, the court in November will be celebrating 20 years in existence.

The East African Court of Justice hears cases on violations of the rule of law, one of the fundamental and operational principles set out in the East African Community Treaty.

The court hears cases from Burundi, Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda and Tanzania.

In addition, the court also adjudicates matters of private citizens from the EAC.