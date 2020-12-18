Eagerly-anticipated Kshs 1.6 million Narok sewerage system nearing completion

The ambitious project to install an Sh1.6 billion 51-kilometer sewerage system that will see Narok town residents connected to a single sewer line is almost complete.

The 18-months project is now in its final stages, with most of the sewer piping installed and a storage facility established.

On Friday Cabinet Secretary for Water, sanitation and Irrigation Sicily Kariuki toured the facility in Limanet and gave it a node for its opening in February next year in an event that will most likely be graced by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

She said the project is part of ongoing joint efforts by both the National and county government to improve the livelihoods of Kenyans.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Accompanied by Narok county Governor Samuel Tunai, the CS also presided over the launch of a Ksh.600 million water system for Kilgoris and Lolgorian Town.

The twin projects are funded by the African Development Bank and the Government of Kenya and implemented by the Central Rift Valley Waterworks Development Agency with Narok County being the beneficiary County.

Area governor Samuel Tunai noted that Narok town and its environs were experiencing piling pressure that the rapidly growing population piles on the exhauster services. He disclosed that in some instances, the exhausters extract and transport the waste for more than 82 kilometers and areas around the neighboring Bomet County where it is disposed of.

“Lack of sewerage system has also turned off investors from setting up projects in this town since there was no proper sewerage system in place,” said the governor who thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for considering Narok in the roll-out of such projects.