Eagles soar past Manchester united

It was despair, controversy and anguish as a lackluster Manchester United were thrashed 1 – 3 at home by a resilient Crystal Palace.

The eagles opened the scoring at the eighth minute as Andy Townsend tapped in a squared pass from Jeffrey Schlupp.

Despite having the lion’s share in possession, the home team rarely threatened to attack and if anything it is the visitors who missed gilt edged chances to kill the game as a contest.

A controversial penalty awarded by the VAR and re taken added to the drama in second half, as Wilfried Zaha coolly slammed it in past De Gea to make it 2.

New signing Van de Beek scored on his debut at the 80th minute, to ensure that we had some exciting final minutes as United pushed to level the scores.

It was not to be as Zaha who was having the game of his life, had different ideas. He rounded off the captain Maguire and slotted it at the far post, to put the game past the red devils.

“We knew they were going to come here to defend well and counterattack and they’re a threat in that area. They’ve got quality upfront. They got three chances and scored two goals, it says it all.” Said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

