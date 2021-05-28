Research Commission urged to provide innovative healthcare solutions for EAC

The East African Community Secretary General, Hon (Dr.) Peter Mathuki has urged the East African Health Research Commission (EAHRC) to provide the people of East Africa with innovative solutions to the various challenges facing the health sector in the region and in particular a joint regional response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Secretary General commended the work done thus far by the Commission in improving the health and wellbeing of East Africans through health research and findings, as well as technological development that is suitable and relevant to the Community and its people.

Dr. Mathuki further urged the EAHRC members of staff to work as a team, while ensuring they serve the people of East Africa to the best of their ability.

“As a Commission, you are a very small team, but I urge you all to strive to build a strong team, and in whatever you do, always ask yourself whether it is for the greater good of the Community,” said the SG, who was visiting the Commission’s headquarters in Bujumbura, Burundi.

On his part, the Acting Executive Secretary of EAHRC, Dr. Novat Twungubumwe, briefed the Secretary General on the key achievements and challenges of the Institution. He thanked the Secretary General for taking his time to visit the Commission and urged him to help remove some of the bottlenecks hindering the Commission from fully executing its mandate.

The visit to the EAHRC marked the start of Dr. Mathuki’s first official visit to the Republic of Burundi since his taking office as the EAC Secretary General.

During this visit, Dr. Mathuki is expected to hold consultative meetings with various regional integration stakeholders to identify strategies can facilitate the alignment of Burundi’s and the region’s development priorities.

Dr. Mathuki was accompanied by the Speaker of the East African Legislative Assembly, Rt. Hon. Martin Ngoga; the Judge President of the East African Court of Justice, Justice Nestor Kayobera; as well as Registrar of the Court, His Worship Yufnalis Okubo, and the EAC Director of Finance, Mr. Juvenal Ndimurirwo.

By EAC News