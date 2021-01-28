EALA approves EAC budget estimates for financial year 2020/21

Debate (which was interrupted on Dec 10, 2020) resumed Wednesday on the report of the Committee on General Purpose on the reconsideration of the Bill, presented to the House on November 23rd, 2020, by Hon Kennedy Mukulia, on behalf of the substantive Committee Chair, Hon Dennis Namara.

The report recommends among other things, the need for the reallocation of funds to reinstate the activities of the Secretariat, additional funding for EALA plenary sessions and extra days for Court Sessions among other things.

The report states that during the process of reconsideration of the Bill, the Committee on General Purpose among others, interacted with the Chair, Council of Ministers, reviewed the Budget Estimates and the attendant report of the Assembly and made reference to the relevant provisions of the EAC Treaty and the EAC Budget Act 2008.

Hon Kennedy Kalonzo said it was necessary for the report to be passed and Budget appropriated to the Community to move forward. He implored Council of Ministers to do what is humanely possible, in the coming Financial Year to ensure the upcoming budget 2021/2022, is presented to the House in good time.

Hon Kennedy Mukulia said it was the sole responsibility of the Assembly to pass the Community’s budget as per various tenets of the Treaty (article 132(2) and the EAC Budget Act 2008.

“It is on this basis that the Committee on General Purpose scrutinized the budget, taking in to consideration the positive attributes and feasible aspects of the Budget”, the legislator maintained.

Hon Susan Nakawuki-Nsambu said it was inappropriate for the Council of Ministers to be seen to be assuming the role of the Assembly, whereas the EAC Treaty is clear on the mandate and functions of the Organs and Institutions.

“Article 14 (3) c reiterates need for Council to give directions to all institutions of the Community with the exception of the Summit of Heads of State, EALA and EACJ”, she said.

“It is necessary to stick together in unity,” she said. “The Rules of Procedure of the Assembly provide for up to 80 days of Sitting and the Council cannot be seen to usurp this aspect”, the legislator added.

Hon Maryam Ussi said consensus making was the hallmark of the integration process, adding that the Council of Ministers’ had given direction on the ceiling of the budget. Hon George Odongo also supported the report.

In his remarks, the Chair of the Council of Ministers, Hon Prof Nshuti Manasseh urged the Assembly to revisit the figures and cap it at the proposed figure of USD 97,669,708 as contained in the budget speech delivered in September 2020.

He reiterated the position of Rwanda as a Partner State, was in agreement that the Assembly could resolve the contentious issue of number of days of actual Sitting, within the stipulated figures.

EAC Cabinet Secretary for Kenya, Hon Adan Mohammed, took the same position reiterating the contentious issue as understood, had remained the specific line items within EALA, given that the overall ceiling was already agreed upon.

He said it was important for the Council of Ministers not to be seen to be micro-managing for so long, as the established budget ceiling was not surpassed.

“The expenditures that Partner States commit to is what we stand by, and if the contentious issues are the days of sitting, then let us allow EALA to proceed in that manner”, he said.

On his part, Deputy Minister for EAC in the United Republic of Tanzania, Hon William Ole Nasha, said Tanzania’s position had and will remain aligned to the position of the Council of Ministers’.