EALA Members stress need for Integration and Development

Visiting members of the East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) who held a plenary session in Nairobi Kenya have stressed the need for a spirit of a united East Africa to promote integration and development.

The Seven representatives on a routine regional tour led by South Sudan’s Sakai Deng who are in Kenya on a meet the people tour said their engagement was key in defining available opportunities for domestication into the East African community

Deng noted that boundaries should not define Africa and lauded the increased number of women in elective positions in Kenya under the leadership of President William Ruto.

The leaders were speaking at a Hotel in Ewaso Nyiro in Narok county where they were hosted by Kenyan representative to the regional Assembly David Sankok.

Sankok assured Kenyans of EALA’S full support for Hon Raila Odinga for the African Union Commission Chairman’s seat saying the former prime Minister understands Africa and previously met senior Pan Africanists and has what it takes to deliver on the Chairman’s seat.

George Odongo from Uganda stressed the need to empower locals through provision of employment opportunities.

Zipporah Kering from Kenya and James Millya from Tanzania echoed President William Ruto’s support for Women especially for Gubernatorial positions in Kenya.

Their sentiments were shared by Machano Ali Machano a Member from Zanzibar, Francis Ngate from Democratic Republic of Congo and Victor Burikutie from the Republic of Burundi.

The EALA meet the people tour set off on 3rd of this month and will run until March 20th.