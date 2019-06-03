EALA MP Mbugua petitions roll out of new currency notes

The roll out of the new currency notes has attracted litigation with at least two petitions filed at the courts today.

EALA MP Simon Mbugua argues that the new notes bear images of a person in contravention of the constitution.

Activist Okiya Omtata has also challenged the legality of the new generation currencies.

It was during the celebration of the 56th Madaraka day in Narok County that the CBK governor would unveil the new currency notes which will be in Sh50, Sh100, Sh200, Sh500 and Sh1000 denominations.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



But while the launch of the currency has received support from some quarters, a section of Kenyans feel that the notes fall short of certain constitutional requirements.

According to the constitution 2010, article 231(4) the new generation notes and coins may bear images that depict or symbolize Kenya or an aspect of Kenya but should not bear the image of any individual.

The front of the new Sh1000 and Sh500 notes however bear the image of the Kenyatta International Conference Centre (KICC) and a statue of Jomo Kenyatta whose statue is erected outside the KICC.

EALA mp Simon Mbugua has already filed a petition challenging the new legal tender saying it is in violation of the constitution since it bears the image of an individual.

Mbugua also argues that the Kenyan public was not consulted on plans to set withdrawal dates in 4 months.

Meanwhile, the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (KEPSA) has applauded and supported the move by the Central Bank of Kenya to introduce new generation currency in the economy and demonetization of the old KS. 1,000 currency notes, thereafter.

“Introduction of the new currency is not only in compliance with the Constitution but will curtail the criminal economy caused by corruption money hidden from the financial system, illicit financial flows, circulation of fake currencies and tax evasion, which in turn negatively affect the business environment in Kenya.” Said Carole Kariuki, CEO KEPSA.