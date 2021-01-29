Early planning key to avoiding repeat of 2016 Rio debacle

Athletics Kenya(AK) is optimistic the National Olympics Committee Kenya (NOC-K) will uphold values of transparency, accountability and integrity ahead of this year’s Tokyo Games in a bid to avoid a repeat of 2016 Rio de Janeiro fiasco that painted the country’s image negatively.

According to AK Chairman of Youth Development cum Tokyo Olympics general team manager Barnabas Korir, early timely and strategic planning will be an integral factor towards the success of avoidance of the fiasco that was witnessed during 2016 Rio Olympics in Brazil.

“You know everything has to fall in place. To avoid the Rio fiasco, we have to leave the management to those who have been appointed to plan, organize everything without any external interference to prevent cases of joyriders and other unnecessary issues. Resources have to be allocated in time because anything that’s done during last minute rush will be a recipe for chaos of Rio championship” he stated.

President Uhuru Kenyatta already delivered a stern warning; that he will pay close attention to sports administrators to ensure there is no repeat of mistakes made by the national delegation during Brazilian edition.

An independent inquiry and investigation ordered by the Sports ministry revealed the country’s officials embezzled money meant for the Rio 2016 Olympic team.

According to the report, money earmarked to buy air tickets for team members was instead taken by unidentified ministry officials with the then NOCK administrators also diverting money and kit from U.S. sports equipment manufacturer Nike worth millions of shillings.

As a result, Korir is calling upon the Government to release much needed resources in advance to help in early preparations and, adequately facilitation of all the operations of the team for future success.

“Anything done in a hurry would always be a recipe for total mess. Am saying it as it’s because what happens in the dying hour will result into illegal procurement so that you can beat the time hence violating the law of the land. The Government should come in handy and play its funding role timely and appropriately. When all this is done everything would be perfect” he added

The Government promised to demonstrate utmost commitment towards supporting Team Kenya for the Games, with the Cabinet Secretary for Sports Dr Amina Mohamed saying her Ministry will make sure money from the Sports Fund is used with much prudence and transparency to empower the country’s sportsmen and women.

