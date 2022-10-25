Ease burden shouldered by refugee-hosting countries, Ruto to international communities

President William Ruto has Tuesday reiterated that Kenya will continue playing its role in supporting refugees within the country.

The Head of State however said that the international community should share in easing the burden shouldered by host countries.

During talks with the UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi at State House, Nairobi, President Ruto in addition said that the move from camps to settlements, care and maintenance to work and integration with host communities will help end dependency on humanitarian assistance.

“We are encouraged by the new approach by UNHCR to manage refugees,” he said.

The discussion on refugees comes just a day after the UN High Commissioner visited the Dadaab refugee camp which has hosted Somali and other refugees for over 30 years.

“While pursuing more sustainable solutions with the Kenyan government, we must step up assistance to more than 50,000 new arrivals from Somalia, where they fled drought and violence. Donor support will be key,” he said.

In addition, Grandi also visited the Kakuma refugee camp which hosts 250,000 refugees, many from South Sudan.

Grandi hailed the Kalobeyei settlement as a model of refugee self-reliance and coexistence with local communities: an approach led by the authorities, with innovative partnerships between aid and business.

The overall objective of this initiative is to re-orient the refugee assistance program to contribute to the improvement of the socio-economic conditions of the refugees and host communities, better prepare the host community to take advantage of emerging economic opportunities in upcoming extraction and potential irrigation-fed agriculture and reduce over-dependence on humanitarian aid and support the refugees to achieve durable solutions.

Both refugees and host communities will benefit from (a) investments in basic infrastructure and access to social services; and (b) increased opportunities for supporting income-generating activities.

The Program includes features to promote community participation and ownership. Refugee and host communities will play an increased role in prioritizing needs, identifying service delivery and livelihood interventions, and monitoring the implementation of projects.

The increased community voice and role in budget decision-making, design and implementation of development interventions will support social accountability and could contribute to improved social cohesion between refugees and host communities.