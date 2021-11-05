East Africa Classic Rally: Baldev Chager takes pole position after day two

Baldev Chager topped the East African Safari Classic Rally leader board in stages 4 and 5 to stay top of the pile going into the final day despite flying off the track in stage 6.

Day 2 of the World’s Greatest Classic Rally covered 210 kilometres across Amboseli National Park’s open plains. The day started in searing heat but ended in heavy storms breathing life into the scorched earth but giving the entrants differing challenges at each end of the day.

Classic competitors Ben Woodhams in a Ford Capri and Bob Sehmi in a Ford Escort MK2, were both victims of the rain affected ground, getting stuck in Stage 5.

Piers Daykin was forced to retire his Datsun 280V with electrical problems whilst in fourth place and Asad Anwar’s Toyota Levin suffered mechanical issues.

In the Rally Raid, Michael Rose, leader on day 1, pushed hard again but blew his engine on Stage 5 while Alasdair Keith had to retire his Land Rover 110 with persistent mechanical issues.

Mark Glen will take a lead of over 7 minutes into the final day ahead of Ross Field, both driving CRTs. Baldev Chager topped the East African Safari Classic Rally leader board in stages 4 and 5 and stays top of the pile going into the final day despite flying off the track in stage 6.

Ian Duncan leap-frogged Geoff Bell into second place overall with another strong push in the Rover V8 and is just under 3 minutes off top spot despite getting stuck in the fesh fesh for 2 minutes.