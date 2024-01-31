East Africa Golf Tour set to tee off Saturday in Mombasa

The second edition of the KCB East Africa Golf Tour is set to begin this weekend at Mombasa Golf Club.

The series organizers received a major shot in the arm on Wednesday following a Ksh.65 Million sponsorship from KCB Bank.

The 11-month long tournament comprising a 24-leg amateur series is expected to grace twenty counties in Kenya and four other countries in the East African region – Rwanda, Burundi, Tanzania, and Uganda fielding two tournaments each.

The Kenyan legs of the tour will see action head to Mombasa, Eldoret, Kakamega, Nakuru, Limuru, Nyanza, Machakos, Thika, Ruiru Sports Club, Kericho, Nyeri, Railway, Nandi Bears, Great Rift Valley, Sigona, Kitale, Kisii, Leisure, Vipingo Ridge and Malindi Golf Club.

The December grand finale will see 168 golfers from across the region grace the amateur tournament compared to last year’s 116 players who headlined the event.

Speaking during the unveiling of the sponsorship deal at Railways Golf Club Wednesday morning, KCB Group Director Marketing and Communications Rosalind Gichuru said: “Our objective is to do our part in expanding the sport and giving an opportunity to budding golfers to hone their skills. This is centered on our brand purpose For People. For Better., with a robust aim of opening doors of opportunities to individuals, businesses, and communities to realize their full potential and actualize their dreams.”

“Our unwavering support and commitment to the sport remains part of our larger citizenship and corporate social investment agenda, riding on our conviction that we must support our communities where we operate in to create a pool of talent that can compete in local, regional, and international competitions to not only etch their names in the history books but also to brand our country in a positive light.