East Africa is ripe for AU Chairmanship – Mudavadi

East Africa as a region within the African Continent is ready to produce the next chairperson of the African Union, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has said.

Mudavadi said the region is ripe and come next year’s elections it will front a candidate for the position.

Mudavadi, who is also the Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs reiterated the quest for East Africa to rise and be counted within the African Union set-up.

“South, Central and West Africa have had a share in serving as chair at various times since 2002. East and North Africa are yet to have that opportunity,” he said.

Mudavadi spoke during a media briefing at the sidelines of the ongoing 44th ordinary session of the AU’s Executive Council of Foreign Affairs Ministers meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is ahead of the 37th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the Heads of State & Government from AU member states coming up on 17th and 18th February 2024.

President William Ruto is expected to attend the Heads of State and Government sessions.

“We shall be putting forward a substantial case as East Africa through key consultations among the East Africa Member States when we settle on our candidate.” said Mudavadi.

The Prime CS also emphasised on the need for African nations to ensure that peace prevails at all times with high levels of security being guaranteed to the citizenry of the continent.

This he said is in the wake of the global disruptions and relocations that have led to serious humanitarian crises in parts of the globe.

“Peace is key to every step towards prosperity within the society, not only economically but also socially. There are no winners in wars and there are no losers where there is peace.” he remarked.

Mudavadi also outlined the benefits of AU’s participation in the Group of 20 (G20) and the need to deepen implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) agreement moving forward.

The theme of this year’s AU assembly ia preparing Africans through education for the 21st Century.