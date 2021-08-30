East Africa Ligi Cup: Berlin FC crowned  U19 Champions

Berlin FC from Garissa county were crowned winners of this year’s East Africa Ligi Cup, under 19yrs Champions as the tourney culminated at Homeboyz Stadium, Kisamis,Kajiado County.

The age group tournament attracted 46 teams from across Kenya. Teams from Tanzania and Uganda missed this year’s tournament due to COVID-19.

Ligi Ndogo Director and FKF Executive member Chris Amimo said the tournament offered a platform to harness and tap the emerging talent.

‘’This is an age group tournament all the way from Under 7 to U19 and the idea is to provide the youth with a platform to showcase their talent and also for coaches and scouts to come and look at the talented players and take them to the next level’’, said Amimo.

Ligi Ndogo Sporting director Dani Olcina reckoned the upcoming players identified stood a chance of being developed to quality players.

‘’We are here and we want to move some players and we need more time with them, it doesn’t matter if they have good quality or not, we are here to help them’’, remarked the former Spanish La Liga outfit, Valencia player.

The tournament was graced by Harambee stars head coach Jacob Ghost Mulee who praised the Football federation and the organizers of the tournament for realizing the importance age group structures play in football development.

‘’This is where it starts because am really inspired am with the federation and there’s the Under 13,U15 and that’s the real triangle of development if we follow it through I believe that Kenya will have best players in years coming’’,Mulee Remarked.