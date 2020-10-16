East Africa Oil and Gas Summit to be held virtually in November

Over 300 senior oil and gas executives are expected to participate in the 6th edition of the East Africa Oil & Gas Summit & Exhibition (EAOGS 2020) which will be held virtually.

The event, officially supported by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mining in Kenya, will once again provide the platform for ministries and national oil companies to come together and engage with international and local companies and investors to examine the hugely significant opportunities present across the region.

Spread across two days, the 2020 programme is led directly by major government, state companies and global players in the region and the issues and areas they highlight of most importance to those operating in the region.

This includes;

Latest exploration and licensing updates

Progress in moving towards production

Engaging the community and local content

Attracting investment and project finance

Spotlight on emerging markets

Focus on the role of the service companies

Powering the East Africa region

The latest technology

Being held virtually, the summit will be accessible to many audiences due to lower delegate fees, access via a full range of devices and recorded sessions/debates for convenient viewing.

There will also be easy interaction between speakers and audiences – with participants able to ask questions and to vote on topics of interest.

The experience is further enhanced by a virtual Business Matching service, which allows participants to pre-arrange virtual meetings with other attendees through an easy to-use online platform.

Finally, a virtual EAOGS exhibition will allow exhibitors to welcome and engage with delegates, showcase their products and services by posting materials, videos and images and interact and network with virtual visitors.

Charles Kahuthu, Regional Coordinator and CEO of the East African Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (EACCIA), co-organisers of the event commented; “After months of lockdowns, cutbacks and disruptions, business is back and we are delighted to be able to return EAOGS to the industry in its new format.”

He concluded by saying that the “the virtual edition will give unique access to a much wider audience, with the ability for speakers, sponsors, exhibitors and delegates to still be able to interact with each other, showcase products and conduct ‘virtual’ private one-to-one meetings.”