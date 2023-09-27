East Africa pamoja Bid to stage AFCON 2027

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Cairo -Egypt with the East Africa Pamoja bid trouncing Egypt and Botswana and Algeria who had already withdrawn from the race.

Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda will host the 2027 Africa Cup of nations finals in their East Africa Pamoja Bid.

The announcement was made on Wednesday in Cairo -Egypt with the East Africa Pamoja bid trouncing Egypt and Botswana and Algeria who had already withdrawn from the race.

The announcement was made today in Cairo Egypt by CAF President Dr.Patrice Motsepe .

Each East Africa country will need at least two stadiums to stage the matches as well as other training grounds.

East Africa bid beat Egypt, Senegal and Botswana whereas Algeria withdrew from the race on the eve of the announcement.

Kenya has fronted Nyayo Stadium, Kasarani stadium and Kipchoge Keino Stadium to host the matches while Uganda will use Mandela national stadium and Namboole as their venues as Tanzania presented Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Chamazi Complex and CCM Kirumba Stadiums.