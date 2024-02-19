Voting is currently ongoing for The East Africa Arts Entertainment Awards scheduled to take place on March 10.

With over 50 categories spanning music, dance, media, digital, DJs, and more, this prestigious award aims to honour the rich and diverse talent within the East African music scene.

Kenyan nominees include singer-songwriter Nadia Mukami for her song “Mi Nawe” featuring Arrow Bwoy nominated in 3 categories – “Collaboration Single,” “Lover Choice,” and “Music Video of the Year”.

Mukami is also nominated in the “Studio Album/EP of the Year”, “Female Artist of the Year” and “Best Collaboration Single – East Africa” categories.

Bridget Blue joins the number of Kenyan nominees with her single “Kesho” nominated in the “Best Inspirational Song – East Africa” category.

She is also a nominee in the “Best Breakthrough Album/EP – East Africa” and “Best Breakthrough Act – Kenya” categories.

Other Kenyan nominees include Bahati, Khaligraph Jones, Femi One, Wakadinali and Otile Brown.

Voting ends on March 9.