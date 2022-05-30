East African countries adopt regional TVET qualifications framework

Countries in Eastern Africa including Ethiopia, Kenya and Tanzania have begun cooperation in Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) after adopting the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework.

In a communique issued at the end of the meeting Dr. Bekir Shale, the State Minister, Ministry of Labour and Skills, Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia; Dr. Margaret Mwakima, the Principal Secretary State Department of Vocational and Technical Training, Ministry of Education, Republic of Kenya; Prof. Eliamani M. Sedoyeka, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Science and Technology, United Republic of Tanzania, the three countries re-affirmed their “commitment to foster regional integration by adopting the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework and Tanzania and 44 related regional occupational standards developed under EASTRIP”.

The adoption of the Regional Qualifications Framework is expected to promote regional mobility of students and skilled workers, as one of the targets of the Eastern African Skills for Transformation and Regional Integration Project (EASTRIP) funded by the World Bank.

The Permanent Secretaries, in the communique, committed, “to mainstream the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework into national policies and qualifications frameworks and in TVET education systems and enforce effective implementation of the conceived purposes of the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework”.

The Permanent Secretaries further implored other countries in Eastern Africa region to make use of the Regional TVET Qualification Framework for Ethiopia, Kenya, and Tanzania.

Speaking at the Meeting, Dr. Mwakima said: “The TVET sector is very critical for social-economic development of our country. Therefore, we need a concerted effort to ensure that our youth are equipped with skills needed for industrialisation and manufacturing. All TVET institutions and polytechnics in the region must synergise and play their rightful role to ensure successful implementation of this communique”.

Dr. Mwakima called upon all countries in the Eastern African Region to the embrace and progress and work done by the 3 countries.

Prof. Mike Kuria, the Deputy Executive Secretary Inter University Council for East Africa (IUCEA) commended the Permanent secretaries for adopting the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework and urged them to undertake the necessary reforms to ensure its implementation.

“It is necessary to undertake policy reforms to ensure successful implementation of the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework to foster regional integration and support mobility of students and graduates in the region,” Prof. Kuria said.

Assegid Getachew, the State Minister, Ministry of Labour and Skills said: “The Ethiopian Ministry of Labour and Skills which oversees the TVET sector will continue to follow up and monitor the implementation of the Regional TVET Qualifications Framework”.

The adopted framework is expected to be implemented relevant ministries, national agencies and institutions with technical guidance from Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA).