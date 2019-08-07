East African countries urged to jointly source for cash to finance projects

East African countries should jointly source for cash to finance cross border projects such as the Standard Gauge Railway to avoid scenarios where such projects stall due to funding.

This is according to Ugandan Consul General Katureebe Tayebwa who says cross border infrastructural projects such as the standard gauge railway are key in promotion of regional trade.

Kenya and Uganda are constructing the Standard Gauge Railway linking the Port of Mombasa through Nairobi and Malaba to Kampala.

The construction has however faced funding challenges in both countries. Kenya has constructed the standard gauge railway between Mombasa and Naivasha but is yet to secure cash to finance extension of the railway to Malaba.

On the other hand Uganda opted to revamp the old meter-gauge railway after facing funding challenges to finance construction of the standard gauge railway between the Kenyan border at Malaba to Kampala.

Ugandan Consul General Katureebe Tayebwa says such scenarios could be avoided if East African countries scouted and negotiated financing for cross border projects jointly.

He says cross border infrastructural projects such as the standard gauge railway that was expected to link Kenya, Uganda, Rwanda, the Democratic Republic of the Congo and South Sudan are key in facilitating and promotion of regional trade.