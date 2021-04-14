East African Court of Justice appoints new judges

The East African Court of Justice has appointed six new judges to the bench among them the president of the court as the tenure of the previous judges came to an end.

The judges, currently in Nairobi undergoing a five day induction will be led by Justice Nestor Kayobera from Burundi who takes over from Justice Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja from Rwanda.

Acting Chief Justice of the Supreme Court of Kenya Lady Justice Philomena Mwilu called for resilience from the new team whose appointment comes amid a worldhealth turbulence occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The changes in the East African Court of Justice have seen the appointment of three new judges in the Appellate Division including the new president of the court Justice Nestor Kayobera from Burundi, Justice Kathurima M’Inoti from Kenya and Lady Justice Anita Mugeni from Rwanda.

Judges exiting the Appellate Division are Justice Dr. Emmanuel Ugirashebuja from Rwanda who is the former president of the court, Justice Aaron Ringera from Kenya and Justice Liboire Nkurunziza from Burundi as former vice president of the court.

The Appellate Division has five judges.

In the First Instance Division which consists of six judges, three new judges have been appointed to replace three others whose term has come to an end.

The New judges are Justice Yohane Masara from Tanzania who becomes the Principle judge, Justice Richard Muhumuza from Rwanda and Justice Richard Wejuli form Uganda.

Exiting judges are Lady Justice Monica Mugenyi from Uganda, Justice Dr. Faustin Ntezilyayo from Rwanda and Justice Fakihi Jundu from Tanzania.

In her speech delivered by Justice Smokin Wanjala, Acting Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu called for resilience amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

On his part the registrar of the court termed violation of government laws by the leadership of member states as the biggest issue handled by the court.

The court also faces financial challenges which should be resolved by member states.

Founded in 2001, with its headquarters in Arusha Tanzania the East African Court of Justice has six member states.

The court is a treaty-based judicial body of the East African Community tasked to ensure adherence to law in the interpretation and application of and compliance with the East African Community Treaty of 1999.