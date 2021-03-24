East African Motor Sports Club to have more race tracks soon

EAMSC to develop two more race tracks in an effort to accommodate more riders and give participants exposure to a variety of competition challenge

The East African Motor Sports club (EAMSC) will soon develop two more race tracks in an effort of accommodating the increasing demands from riders .

Speaking exclusively to KBC EAMSC chairman Kennedy Kihara hinted that having two or more race tracks will also give riders a variety of competition environments and challenges.

Kihara also urged the government to lower taxes on motor bikes used for racing to make them affordable to many Kenyans interested in the sport ,adding that they have already lowered membership fee as a way of wooing more participants.

The club will also be sending a strong team to represent the country during the African motorsport championship slated for August in South Africa which will be the 1st event this year following cancellation of another event that was to be held in Uganda.

Eamsc has already held four National Motor cross championship events with the season set to conclude in August after 9 rounds.

The club was forced to whittle down on the number of spectators accessing Jamhuri grounds due to the government’s covid 19 protocols.

Kihara also hinted at defending his seat during the AGM set to be held later this month .

