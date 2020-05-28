East African Portland Cement Plc offers staff voluntary early retirement

The East African Portland Cement Plc has announced a voluntary early retirement program as part of a continuing staff rationalization programme to achieve sustainable operational costs in view of current levels of productivity.

EAPC Plc Ag. Managing Director Stephen Nthei said the program “is a one time opportunity and will be open to all employees.”

The restructuring, according to the company, takes cognizance the interests of the various stakeholders in the course of the business rejuvenation process.

Applications shall be expected between 28th May and 15th June 2020 according to the MD.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In a written communique to staff, the acting Managing Director affirms that the Company will be in continuous consultation with staff over this period to ensure that they receive the support they need throughout this process in a humane manner.

“Our primary intent is to be as transparent as possible and provide our people with choices as we continue to reshape our business as a win-win approach to staff issues.”

“The Management and the Board of Directors envisages that this program shall support the company’s initiative to develop a sustainable business model in the long run for posterity.”

In the communique, the MD said that the industry has witnessed a significant decline in productivity, resulting in depressed revenues and manpower utilization leading to unprecedented job losses.

“We remain totally focused on managing our cost base and affirm that the restructuring will not have any negative impact on the services and products we provide. We will ensure that the Company retains the capacity to meet the needs of our customers, as well as the wider industry requirements,” Nthei concluded.