East African tourism 3rd regional Expo kicks off in Nairobi

The Ministry of Tourism And Wildlife Monday marked the commencement of the 3rd East African Regional Tourism Expo at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre in Nairobi.

Opened by Tourism Cabinet Secretary Dr. Alfred Mutua, the conference is set to run from November until Wednesday.

The event is set to serve as a pivotal platform for collaboration among tourism service providers and trade partners in the sector.

Speaking during the forum, East African Community (EAC) Deputy Secretary General Steven Mlote emphasized on the need for joint efforts to promote the diverse attractions of East Africa.

Speaking on behalf of East African Community (EAC) Secretary General Peter Mathuki, Deputy Secretary General Annette Mutaawe Ssemuwemba said, “We have what it takes to be a premier tourist destination. To leverage these attractions, we need to work together through various initiatives, such as joint tourism promotion.”

On her part, Nairobi County County Executive Committee member in charge of inclusivity, public participation and customer service Dr. Anastasia Nyalita highlighted the city’s flourishing status as a promising destination.

“Nairobi has been ranked as a promising destination to visit – Sights, sounds, tastes, and smells of Nairobi are a full sensory experience,” said Nyalita.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife anticipates discussions on regional tourism challenges, collaborative strategies, and an exploration of the captivating beauty that East Africa has to offer over the next three days.