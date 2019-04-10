The inaugural season of East Africa’s Got Talent TV show to be shot in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

You may be familiar with the “Got Talent” franchise show started in 2014 by Simon Cowell. The show is the world’s most successful reality TV format ever and has since spawned spin-offs in over 60 countries. The “Got Talent” format has had more than 900 million global viewers since it began airing in 2006 and has aired in 194 markets worldwide.

Fasten your seat belts for we are about to see acts ranging from the sublime to the ridiculous battle it out for a chance to be crowned the most talented East Africa. Performers of any kind will get a chance to showcase their talent and tell the East African story through song, comedy, traditional music, instruments, novelty acts and even magic.

Auditions for the show will kick off in Kenya in May, with pre-auditions in Nairobi on 11th and 12th May 2019 at KICC and 19th of May in Nyali School, Mombasa, then move on to Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda. The show, due to start airing in August this year, will have 10 episodes, with the semifinals and grand finalé shot live on location in Kenya. Ugandan comedian Anne Kansiime has been announced as the host.

Qualified participants from Tanzania, Uganda and Rwanda will travel to Kenya for the Live shows. The winner will walk away with USD 50,000 (KES 5,000,000) as voted by the audience.

