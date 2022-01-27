Eastern Africa Editors Society to hold World Press Freedom Day in Tanzania 

The Eastern Africa Editors Society (EAES) will hold this years’ World Press Freedom Day (WPFD) activities in Tanzania on May 3rd, 2022.

This will be the third regional convening and the first to be held physically.

Confirming the physical convening this morning, EAES Chairman Churchill Otieno said the Society looks forward to engaging robustly on freedom of expression, freedom of the media and access to information issues in the region and beyond.

“We are excited to being able to meet physically and discuss pertinent issues facing the media in the region. We are also grateful to Tanzania and the Tanzania Editors Forum (TEF) for showing magnanimity in hosting the convening”, he asserted.

This year, the theme for the World Press Freedom Day is ‘Journalism Under Surveillance’ and the region is tangibly alive to these issues.

Deodatus Balile, the Chairman of the Tanzania Editors Forum, said they look forward to celebrating the day with colleagues from the region and beyond. “Tanzania is happy to play host to editors, journalists and media professionals in the region. Going by this years’ theme, it is apt that the Society saw it fit to not only hold it physically, considering that Covid-19 continues to ravage communities, but also to visit Tanzania. World Press Freedom Day celebrated in Tanzania will solidify the media fraternity bond across the region”, he noted.

Last year, the Society contributed to the Windhoek +30 Declaration where issues it discussed and tabled in Windhoek were adopted.

At the heart of the Society is exchanging ideas, building solidarity and networks for learning and deepening media freedoms in the region.