Eastern police boss critically injured in chopper crash

Eastern Regional Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru is among five police officers injured Saturday morning when their police chopper crash-landed at Kaithe in Meru.

The commissioner who was critically injured was leading part of the Eastern Regional Security team to Sololo in Marsabit County for a security operation where there is a border conflict.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i who received the injured officers, at the Wilson Airport said the officers who were airlifted from Meru Level V Hospital where they were rushed after the accident, were in stable condition.

“All are part of Eastern Regional Security team led by Commissioner Isaiah Nakoru — who was critically injured but now stabilising. The other four are in stable condition with minor injuries” he said.

The meeting that brought together officers from Wajir and Marsabit proceeded as planned.

The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority has launched investigations into the cause of the crash.

The tough speaking CS said it was unfortunate that security officers on many occasions had to pay the ultimate price in their efforts to resolve conflicts warning of stiffer measures to restore peace in North Eastern.

”It is concerning to see our security officers repeatedly getting injured, and at times paying the ultimate price while trying to resolve conflict in Northern Kenya. We are going to change our security approach, and enforce stiffer measures to bring sanity, in the area” said Matiang’i.

I am concerned by the number of public officials we have lost because of the conflict around Marsabit area. We are now increasingly convinced that we need to change our doctrine of internal security in that particular part of the country. pic.twitter.com/ibePpviiDm — Dr. Fred Matiang'i (@FredMatiangi) June 13, 2020

According to the National Police Service, the chopper carrying Eastern regional security team crashed landed at Kaithe in Meru on Saturday morning.

This Morning,@NPSOfficial_KE chopper carrying Eastern regional security team,crash landed at Kaithe in Meru county. The two pilots and four passengers aboard the ill fated aircraft are receiving medical attention at Meru Level V Hospital. — National Police Service-Kenya (@NPSOfficial_KE) June 13, 2020

The crashed chopper is an Agusta Westland AW119 and is among the new fleet acquired by the police.