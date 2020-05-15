Eastleigh, Dandora residents turn up for mass testing

Eastleigh Section 3 and Dandora phase 4 is the latest areas to undergo targeted mass testing for the coronavirus disease.

The exercise which kicked off Friday in a rather slow pace, however, was characterized by low turnout which has been attributed to an unwillingness by citizens and poor mobilization.

Some parents were leaving nothing to chance showing up with their children, it wasn’t an easy affair though as the young ones could hardly bear the testing process.

However the turn out in reference to the area’s population was notably low, at some point, the desks remained without any attendee.

Eastleigh Senior Chief Anthony Njoka attributes the low turn out to unexplained fear among the residents.

Poor mobilization and lack of sensitization have also been attributed to the low turnout against a target of 1000 only 227 were tested.

The situation was not different at Dandora phase 4…managing to test only a few against a target of 200 people.

Mass testing is one of the measures the government is undertaking to flatten the curve of infections, however, unwillingness from citizens to turn up for testing remains the biggest challenge as numbers remain low at the testing centers.