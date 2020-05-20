Eastleigh, Old Town partial lockdown extended

The government has extended the cessation of movement in and out of Nairobi’s Eastleigh estate and Mombasa’s Old Town as the number of Coronavirus cases surged to 1,029 on Wednesday.

With Nairobi and Mombasa leading in the number of new infections, the National Emergency Response Committee on Covid-19 announced the extension of the cessation of movement until Saturday, 6th of June 2020.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said the measures are aimed at containing the further spread of the virus that is now being transmitted locally.

The two estates were put under partial lockdown last month on May 6th after recording high coronavirus cases.

“Today, we have observed with concern the highest number of cases today at 66. The situation continues to escalate. Arising from this, and in order to contain further spread of the virus, NERCC has directed; an extension of cessation of movement in and out of Eastleigh in Nairobi…and Old Town in Mombasa until Saturday, the 6th June 2020” said Kagwe during the daily update on Covid-19 situation in the country.

Malls, eateries, restaurants in the two areas will remain closed and hawking has been prohibited.

66 more cases were reported on Wednesday, the highest number ever since the pandemic hit the country. Of the new cases, Mombasa has 30 and Nairobi has 26.

Kagwe has further listed Likoni and Changamwe towns in Mombasa as new areas under surveillance after they reported a significant number of cases.

“ We hope to bring some measure of control. Mombasa continues to be the area of challenge. Areas of concern are now Likoni and Changamwe,” he said.

The government has sustained containment measures with President Uhuru Kenyatta on Saturday afternoon announcing the extension of the dusk-to-dawn curfew for a further 21-days.

Despite the high daily cases, there has been an increased inflow of people in the Capital city Nairobi, with increased traffic jams. The Ministry of Health is worried that Kenyans are disregarding the preventive measures as they slowly begin to return to normal.

“Let me once again remind our people of the importance of adhering to the containment measures and regulations that we have consistently advocated for. These are the most effective way to flatten our curve”, the Health CS urges.

Borders

The disease that is active and spreading rapidly within the community is posing a new challenge at the borders.

In the last month, we have seen a rise in the COVID 19 cases detected among truck drivers at various border points & recognize their continued support to ensure that we have adequate supplies of goods across the East African countries;

Drivers of cargo vehicles must undergo mandatory testing before being allowed into the country.

The President closed Somalia and Tanzania borders following increased cases. Several truck drivers have been denied entry after testing positive.