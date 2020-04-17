Eastleigh traders close shops to curb coronavirus

Written By: Margaret Kalekye
Eastleigh is a shopping destination for many owing to cheap prices of assorted goods

Eastleigh traders have closed down malls and other business indefinitely in a move to contain the spread of the deadly coronavirus which has infected 246 people.

The number of those who have been tested for the virus stands at 10,784. 53 people have recovered while 11 have died from the disease.

Eastleigh Business Community secretary General Omar Hussein said the stores which have continued to record low business will remain shut to comply with government’s Covid-19 guidelines on social distancing and public gatherings.

Eastleigh has been a shopping destination for many owing to cheap prices of assorted goods which include house hold items, textiles, clothes and electronics.

Kamukunji MP Yusuf Hassan hailed the closure and at the same time appealed to the Ministry of Health to roll out  mass testing in the area.

“I welcome the decision of Eastleigh traders to close their businesses with immediate effect as a necessary first step to contain the spread of #COVID19. This will allow a thorough review and reinforcement of the key public health measures aimed at fighting the virus”.

He further called on the Nairobi Metropolitan Services to conduct  a major cleaning and garbage collection operation .

“The business establishments  must  strictly  adhere to all the public health measures, including  physical distancing,  carrying out  temperature checks at the entrances, providing water, washing basins, soap, sanitizers and masks” the MP said.

The traders are asking the Nairobi county government to fumigate the area which is frequented by many city residents just like the famous Gikomba market.

