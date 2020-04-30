You can still enjoy cocktail hour at home.

By now you’re probably craving a night out and a chance to enjoy some great drinks during happy hour. Not to worry, you can still enjoy a good drink at home and what’s better, you can do it while saving a lot of money. There’s a cocktail for every spirit and mood. Whether you like yours fizzy, sweet, bitter, or on the rocks, you can make one for yourself.

We’ve got you covered with these easy peasy cocktail recipes. You don’t need a lot of fancy techniques or ingredients with them either.

Lemon Drop

Ingredients: 20 ml of Vodka, 20ml of lemon juice, 1 teaspoon of sugar, 1 lemon slice, ice.

Directions: Combine all ingredients in a shaker and shake for about 30 seconds.

Long Island Iced Tea

Ingredients: Vodka, gin, tequila, rum, triple sec, lime, coca cola, ice, lemon slices.

Directions: Pour equal parts of the vodka, gin, tequila, rum and triple sec into a large jug. Add the coke and ice as you stir. Drop in the lemon slices. Serve.

Cranberry Vodka

Ingredients: Cranberry juice, vodka, ice, fresh cranberries (optional).

Directions: Fill a glass halfway with ice. Add in 20ml of vodka and cranberry juice o the brim, Garnish with fresh cranberries.

Gin & Tonic

Ingredients: Gin, tonic, lemon wedges.

Directions: Mix the tonic water, 20 ml of gin and ice in a glass and stir. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Mimosa

Ingredients: Freshly squeezed orange juice and sparkling wine.

Directions: Fill a flute with a third of orange juice then top it off with sparkling wine.

Watermelon Beer

Ingredients: Freshly cubed watermelon, vanilla syrup, beer.

Directions: Crush the watermelon to extract its juice then strain it to remove the fruit pieces and seeds, leaving only the juice behind. Pour 20ml of vanilla syrup into a glass then halfway fill with the watermelon juice. Top it off with beer.

