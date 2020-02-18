Whip out your most comfortable pair of pajamas and get ready for the biggest brunch in town.  

EatOut’s Big Brunch is back! This is the first Pajama edition of The Big Brunch series dubbed ‘The Big Brunch: Pajama Party’ and will be happening at Ikigai, General Mathenge from 11:00a.m. to 6:00p.m, this coming Sunday, 23rd of February.

Indulge in an all-you-can-eat sweet and savoury brunch menu expertly paired with bottomless beers and mimosas, along with vibrant fun, games and music from Taio Tripper.

Whether you’re a brunch fanatic or not, this once in a lifetime pajama-themed brunch will be the highlight of your year and the talk of the town.

Check out the tantalising menu:

Ticket prices are as follows: 

  • All You Can Eat Brunch (including bottomless Juices, Coffee & Tea) + Bottomless Alcoholic Drinks for Ksh 4,000
  • All You Can Eat Brunch along with bottomless Juices, Coffee & Tea for Ksh 2,500
  • Children’s tickets for Ksh 1,500 and FREE for under 5 years

 

Tickets available on Mookh (http://bit.ly/thebigbrunchpajamaparty)

